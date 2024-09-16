Home > Entertainment > Music Tito Jackson Had a Relatively Modest Net Worth at the Time of His Death Tito Jackson's net worth was relatively small, in spite of his success in the Jackson 5. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 16 2024, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

While he did not have the adult career of his brother, Michael, Tito Jackson was a key member of The Jackson 5 for years and remained well known even after the band split up. Following the news in September of 2024 that Tito had died, many wanted to know more about what the musician's net worth was all these years later.

Article continues below advertisement

As it turns out, in spite of his childhood success, Tito grew up to have a relatively normal life. He was well off, but because much of the money he earned as a child didn't go directly to him, he never amassed the kind of wealth that he may have deserved.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What was Tito Jackson's net worth?

At the time of his death, Tito's net worth was estimated to be roughly $2 million. That money comes from his life as a young musician, his time starring in the series The Jacksons, and the blues career that he pursued as a solo artist following the end of the band. That net worth obviously pales in comparison to the net worth of his brother Michael, which was estimated to be more than $200 million prior to his death.

Tito Jackson Musician Net worth: $2 million Tito Jackson was a musician best known for being the guitarist in The Jackson 5, an R&B child group popular in the 1960s and 1970s. After the group broke up, Tito pursued a career as a blues musician and continued to tour regularly. Birthdate: Oct. 15, 1953 Birthplace: Gary, Indiana Birth Name: Toriano Adaryll Jackson Father: Joe Jackson Mother: Katherine Jackson Children: Taj, TJ, and Taryll

Article continues below advertisement

Tito apparently died of a heart attack while driving to Oklahoma from New Mexico on Sept. 15. The news of his death was first announced by his sons on an Instagram page dedicated to their group, 3T.

In their post, 3T discussed their father's kindness, writing, "We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being."

Article continues below advertisement

Tito first learned to play the guitar by watching his father.

In a 2019 interview, Tito explained to Vlad TV that he had picked up the guitar in part by practicing on his father's instrument behind his back. “One day I broke the string and I didn’t know what to do about it,” he said. “He came home and saw the string broke and was really upset about it.”

Article continues below advertisement

After he was punished, Tito's father gifted him the guitar and told him that he had to learn every song on the radio. Soon after, they formed the Jackson Brothers, and later changed the name to the Jackson 5 following a performance at a wedding where someone suggested. The Jackson 5 were household names throughout the 1970s, but Tito faded into relative obscurity after Michael went on to become one of the most celebrated pop artists of all time.