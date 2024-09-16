Home > Entertainment > Music Tito Jackson Was Married for 16 Years but Had Been Divorced for Several Decades Tito Jackson was married for 16 years in the 1970s and '80s. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 16 2024, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Following news that Tito Jackson, one of the original members of the Jackson 5, had died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 70, many wanted to know more about Tito's life outside of the band that made him famous for life. Tito was obviously not as famous or well-known as his brother, Michael, but nevertheless, he lived a life that was, at least relatively speaking, in the public eye.

As fans mourn his death, some want to know whether he was ever married. Tito was only married once, but that marriage lasted for well over a decade.

Was Tito Jackson married?

Tito married Delores Martes Jackson, affectionately known as "Dee-Dee," in 1972. Dee-Dee was just 17 years old at the time, but Tito was only 18. The two of them remained married until 1988 when they got a divorce. They two met when they were both attending Fairfax High School in Los Angeles after Tito had already achieved a certain level of fame and prominence as a member of The Jackson 5.

Did Tito Jackson have any children?

Tito and Dee-Dee had three children together during their marriage. TJ, Taryll, and Taj Jackson eventually went on to form the R&B group 3T. Taj was the oldest, born in 1973, followed by Taryll in 1975 and TJ in 1978. The trio was signed by their uncle Michael's label, and Tito and Dee-Dee ultimately had nine grandchildren.

How did Dee-Dee Martes die?

On Aug. 27, 1994, Dee-Dee was found unresponsive in her boyfriend's pool in Ladera Heights, Calif. Her death was initially ruled an accident, but Donald Bohana, her boyfriend at the time, was later found guilty of her murder and charged with second-degree homicide in 1998.

He received 15 years to life in prison, and after serving 24 years, he was released on parole in 2022. The two had only been dating for eight weeks prior to her death, which happened she she was just 39 years old.

Now, TJ, Tyrell, and Taj have to mourn the death of their other parent. Tito's three sons were the ones who first announced that he had died, writing in a statement on Instagram, "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being."