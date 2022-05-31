Distractify
Home > Entertainment
Randy Jackson and Michael Jackson
Source: Getty Images

Is Randy Jackson Related to Pop Icon Michael Jackson? The Answer Won't Surprise You

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

May 31 2022, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

The King of Pop will forever be Michael Jackson — it's an undisputed fact, folks! Michael's star power, musicianship, unique dance skills, and chart-topping singles and albums all speak for themselves. Not to mention, nearly every pop star considers Michael to be an influence. So, it’s no surprise that everyone in music would love to have something in common with the GOAT.

Article continues below advertisement

Name That Tune fans want to know if Randy Jackson and the late Michael Jackson are related since they share a last name. So, what's the truth? Are Michael Jackson and Randy Jackson related?

Name That Tune band leader Randy Jackson
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Is Randy Jackson related to Michael Jackson?

Before you rethink your music history knowledge, take a breather. Despite many people talking about the possibility of Randy and the King of Pop being related, the rumors are not true. They are not related.

We can all agree that both men are tremendously talented and have the same surname — which is actually pretty common — but that’s as far as it goes, peeps!

Randy Jackson (little brother to Michael Jackson former member of The Jackson 5)
Source: Instagram/@randyjackson8

The other Randy Jackson (little brother to Michael Jackson, former member of The Jackson Five)

Article continues below advertisement

Randy Jackson has the same name as one of Michael’s older brothers.

It’s easy to understand why many folks believe that the Name That Tune band leader shares family ties with Michael. After all, Randy Jackson has the same name as Michael’s younger brother, Randy.

Yes, Randy was famously a member of the group The Jackson Five. However, Randy went on to follow his own pursuits once the group disbanded in 1973. According to SCMP, Randy went on to create his own band in the 1980s named Randy and the Gypsys. The band released one studio album before breaking up.

Article continues below advertisement

Randy went on to explore the tech field and co-founded Total Multimedia Inc. He also launched a record label in the '90s and works with his sister, Janet Jackson, on her music.

So, Randy Jackson of Name That Tune and American Idol fame and Michael Jackson’s brother Randy are two different people, and Name That Tune's Randy isn't related to Michael.

Catch new episodes of Name That Tune Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Name That Tune' Wasn't Filmed in the United States

Two of Your Favorite OG '90210' Stars Are in 'Name That Tune' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Randy Jackson Has Been Very Candid Over the Years About His Difficult Weight Loss Journey

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.