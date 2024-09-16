Home > Entertainment > Music Tito Jackson's Sons Are in a Musical Trio That Followed in Jackson 5's Footsteps Tito Jackson had three sons. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 16 2024, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@3tworld

When Tito Jackson's Instagram account was updated with a lengthy statement on Sept. 16, 2024, about the late singer's passing, it was signed by his three sons, TJ, Taj, and Tyrell Jackson. Following the heartbreak among millions of fans at the news of Tito's passing, many also found themselves wondering who Tito's kids are and what role they play in the music industry, if at all.

Tito was one of the founding members of The Jacksons and the Jackson 5. He went on to have a solo career, and he still performed up until his death at the age of 70. Although some of his personal life remained private and out of the public eye, he married Delores "Dee Dee" Jackson in 1972. They remained married until 1988 and together, they had three sons. Dee Dee died in 1994 when she was drowned by her boyfriend Don Bohana in her pool at her Ladera Heights, Calif. home.

Who are Tito Jackson's kids?

TJ, Taj, and Taryll all followed in their famous father's footsteps when they created their musical group, 3T. They founded the R&B/pop group after spending years imitating their famous singer relatives and after their dad, Tito, affectionately referred to as Poppa T by the brothers, helped them hone their talent. Their uncle, Michael Jackson, signed them to his record label, MJJ Music.

According to the website for 3T, the group's name was given to them because of their mom Dee Dee's nickname for the brothers, "The Three T's." They've been performing together as 3T for more than 20 years, and they continue to perform together. Outside of music, oldest brother Taj has three kids with his wife, Thayana Sco Jackson.

