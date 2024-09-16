Home > Entertainment > Music Legendary Music Artist and Member of the Jackson 5 Tito Jackson Dies at 70 Tito Jackson died at the age of 70. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 16 2024, 6:47 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Sept. 16, 2024, Tito Jackson's children, Taj, Taryll and TJ Jackson, shared an Instagram post to announce that their father had died. Tito was 70 years old. But what was Tito Jackson's cause of death? He had remained active in the music industry up until his unexpected death, and he even had plans for shows in later 2024 with The Jacksons.

Article continues below advertisement

Upon the news of his death on Instagram, Tito's fans and followers commented to share their grief and disbelief that the larger-than-life legendary singer had passed. After growing up in the Jackson 5 and then eventually branching out on his own and with two of its other former members, Tito remained an active singer and performer until his passing.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Tito Jackson's cause of death?

When Tito's sons shared the news of his death on Instagram, they explained in the post that he "is no longer with us." They did not reveal what happened or if Tito had any underlying illnesses that no one knew about. For the most part, his death appears to have been sudden and unexpected for the family as a whole.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Tito suffered a heart attack and died on Sept. 15, 2024. As of now, however, an official cause of death has not been released to the public. It is clear, however, that Tito's passing was unexpected, and he is mourned by droves of fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Tito's sons announced his passing on Tito's official Instagram profile. "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us," they wrote in their statement. "We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops."