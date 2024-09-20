Home > Entertainment > Music La Toya Jackson Shares Video of Last Moments with Her Brother Tito — "We Will Always Love You" "The last memory of my brother Tito," La Toya Jackson wrote in the caption of her Instagram video. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 20 2024, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @latoyajackson

On Sept. 15, 2024, the music world mourned the loss of Tito Jackson, one of the original members of the Jackson 5. A spokesman for his sister, Janet Jackson, told The New York Times that Tito died of a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.

Article continues below advertisement

Since his passing, Tito's family has honored his memory on social media. His sons, Taj, Taryll, and TJ, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, while his younger sister, La Toya, shared a video capturing her final moments with him.

Article continues below advertisement

La Toya Jackson shares a video of her last moments with her brother, Tito, before his death.

Two days after Tito's passing, La Toya took to Instagram and shared a video featuring her final moments with him. The video opens with a family photo and then transitions to a clip of La Toya with their mother, Katherine, along with her brothers Marlon and Tito, and her grand-nephew, Noah Laniak (son of Marlon's daughter, Valencia).

"The last memory of my brother Tito," La Toya said in the caption. "A kind and gentle soul! He was trying to capture this moment on his phone to pass it to someone. We will always love you, Tito!"

Article continues below advertisement

Many family and friends expressed their condolences to La Toya and the Jackson family in the comments. Tito's son, Taryll, wrote, "Love you," accompanied by a prayer hand emoji.

Gustavo Hdez, a Michael Jackson tribute artist, commented, "Forever in our hearts, receive our condolences." "My heart is utterly shattered [and] broken," Jodi Gomes, director of the 2021 documentary film Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, penned. "Miss my TT sooo much already. The kindest man. Love you."

Article continues below advertisement

One fan wrote, "I am so happy that [you] have those recent memories. Sending the Jackson family and all of his loved ones condolences. We love [you] Tito."