Paris Jackson Honors Uncle Tito on Instagram With a Photo of Him and Michael Jackson
The Jackson family announced on social media that Tito died at the age of 70 on Sept. 15, 2024.
The late Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, took to Instagram on Monday to remember her dad's older brother, Tito Jackson, amid his death at age 70.
Tito, also known as the guitarist for the Jackson 5, died on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. In a rare occurrence, Paris included her dad in the tribute to her uncle.
Paris Jackson posted on Instagram to remember her uncle Tito in the wake of his death.
On Monday, Sept. 16, Paris posted an Instagram Story to honor her uncle Tito. She posted a throwback photo of Tito, Michael, and their eldest brother Jackie Jackson talking to each other at an event.
Underneath the image of the brothers, Paris paid her respects to her uncle with a simple message.
"Rest in transition uncle Tito," Paris wrote.
While the King of Pop's eldest child didn't expound much on her uncle's death, the photo of her late family members had a powerful message. Tito was the second Jackson child born to Katherine and Joe Jackson in 1953. Michael, the second youngest of the nine siblings, was the first of them to pass away in 2009 of cardiac arrest at age 50. His death was ruled a homicide due to it being caused by a lethal combination of sedatives and propofol given by his doctor, Dr. Conrad Murray.
In 2011, Murray was charged with involuntary manslaughter and served two years before being released in 2013. The Jackson family also lost their patriarch, Joe, to pancreatic cancer in June 2018.
The Jackson family announced Tito's death on Sunday.
In addition to his extended family, Tito is remembered by his sons Taj, TJ, and Taryll Jackson.