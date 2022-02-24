Janet Jackson's Relationship History Consists of Iconic Music Legends and Businessmen

The marriage ended in an annulment in 1985 after the Jackson family had enough of James' drug abuse, as Janet confirmed in her documentary.

“There are a lot of nights that I would go searching the streets looking for him — 8 o’clock in the morning, 4 o’clock in the morning,”Janet said in the documentary (per the New York Post). “I remember times when I would find the pills and I would take them and try to flush them down the toilet, and we would be rolling around on the floor fighting for them … I cared so much for him, and I saw the good in him as well, and I just wanted that to take precedence as opposed to this ugliness, ’cause I knew that he needed help. But I wasn’t the help that he needed."