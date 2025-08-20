Sydney Chandler's Love Life Is as Mysterious as Her 'Alien: Earth' Role The actor continues to gain popularity in the industry after starring in multiple successful projects. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 20 2025, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Every new episode of Alien: Earth allowed audiences to dive deeper into the world of the franchise created by Ridley Scott. The series was led by Sydney Chandler, who wonderfully stepped into the role of Wendy. The character was the first person to have her human consciousness transferred into a synthetic body, effectively turning her into a hybrid. Beyond the dangerous world of the Alien franchise, Sydney built yet another mystery for the fans who followed her thanks to the streaming series.

Sydney Chandler became a very private celebrity. After starring in Don't Worry Darling as Violet, the actor began to get used to her new life as a celebrity. Nevertheless, the artist's fans will always want to know if she's romantically involved with someone. Who is Sydney dating? Here's what we know about the love life of the star who ushered the Alien franchise into the future.

Who is Sydney Chandler dating?

According to The Mirror, it is unknown if Sydney Chandler was dating anyone at the time Alien: Earth was released. Understandably, the actor had plenty of responsibilities while promoting the television spinoff connected to one of the biggest franchises of all time. If Sydney had decided to stop dating for a while, no one would judge her. Then again, there's the possibility of Sydney actually being in a relationship that was kept private.

Unlike other celebrities from around the industry, Sydney enjoys staying away from the spotlight when it comes to her love life. For example, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner delight the industry whenever they're spotted together in public, but that lifestyle didn't appear to be for Sydney during the summer of 2025. At the end of the day, Sydney Chandler will surprise her fans with a new relationship whenever she's ready to dive back into the dating pool.

Who has Sydney Chandler dated in the past?

Before she got busy with the marketing tour for Alien: Earth, Sydney Chandler used to date fellow actor Louis Partridge. According to Capital UK, the two met on the set of Pistols. The miniseries based on the memoir written by Steve Jones allowed these two young stars to find their own love story. Unfortunately, the romance wasn't meant to last. By the final months of 2023, Sydney and Louis were no longer together.

Source: Mega

After breaking up with Sydney, Louis began dating Olivia Rodrigo. The stylish pop star even got to write a song for the Pistol actor, with the theme titled "So American." The song discusses how the cultural differences between Olivia and Louis made the singer fall head over heels for the performer. Due to Olivia's fame, the relationship has been constantly discussed on social media by fans of the pop star.