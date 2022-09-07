Who Are Sydney Chandler's Parents? She Has a Famous Father
Don’t Worry Darling doesn’t come out in theaters for audiences to watch until September 23, 2022. Even so, the movie is already starting tons of conversations amongst fans and critics. There’s been a lot of drama unraveling between the film’s leading actors, director, and more.
Sydney Chandler is one of the actresses in the film, and she plays the role of Violet. Fortunately for her, she’s not embroiled in any of the negative press surrounding Don’t Worry Darling. Here’s what fans should know about Sydney's parents and sister.
Who are Sydney Chandler‘s parents?
Sydney is not the first star in her family to make waves in the Hollywood industry. She's the daughter of Kyle Chandler, an actor you might recognize from movies and TV shows including Bloodline, Friday Night Lights, and Early Edition. Kyle has starred in projects working alongside the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Rachel McAdams, and Michelle Williams.
He's certainly had an impressive career so far, with two major awards under his belt. He took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series back in 2011. A couple of years later in 2013, he won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Sydney‘s mother is named Kathryn Chandler. She’s been married to Kyle since 1995 after they met each other at a dog park in the early '90s. IMDb reveals that Kathryn has a small résumé as a screenwriter and actress. Buzz South Africa explains that she is the one who boldly made the first move between herself and Kyle. Although she initiated their first exchange of words, he was comfortable enough to ask her on a movie date about six months later.
Sydney opened up to WWD about following in her father‘s footsteps by becoming an actress. She said, “My dad is an actor, and so you never want to do what your parents are doing. So I stayed very far away from that … [until] I ended up taking an acting class in Austin here in town when I was studying for my writing."
She went on to explain the way studying the art of acting piqued her interest and caused a change of heart.
Who is Sydney Chandler's sister? Meet Sawyer Chandler.
Sydney is not the only child born to Kyle and Kathryn. Sydney has a sister named Sawyer Chandler. According to Fave Bites, Sawyer's dedicated her life to ending the practice of shark finning. This is something both she and her father are passionate about.
She works as a wildlife rehabilitator and doesn’t seem to have much interest in the Hollywood industry. While Sydney has posted photos of Sawyer on Instagram in the past, Sawyer has chosen to keep her profile completely private.
In one picture posted in July 2022, Sydney shared a beachy pose with Sawyer. She added a caption that said, “This gal is my idol. My rock. My blood. My sister. She’s the most incredible human being, and most times she takes on the older sister role. She’s just, yep yep. One of the best humans and hearts I've ever had the pleasure of meeting. Love you so.”
Sawyer is Sydney's only sister, and they don't have any brothers.