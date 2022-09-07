Who Are Sydney Chandler's Parents? She Has a Famous Father

Sydney opened up to WWD about following in her father‘s footsteps by becoming an actress. She said, “My dad is an actor, and so you never want to do what your parents are doing. So I stayed very far away from that … [until] I ended up taking an acting class in Austin here in town when I was studying for my writing."

She went on to explain the way studying the art of acting piqued her interest and caused a change of heart.