'Don't Worry Darling' Has Already Generated a Lot of Buzz — but Do We Know What It's Really About?

Spoiler alert: This article contains possible spoilers for Don't Worry Darling.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are the leading stars in the sophomore film from Olivia Wilde, Don't Worry Darling. There's still so much time before the film hits theaters, but it's already sparked a lot of buzz.

After the immense success of Olivia's directorial debut, 2019's Booksmart, 18 different production companies bid on Don't Worry Darling, and it ultimately landed with New Line Cinema. This is also the film that introduced Harry and Olivia, sparking their current romance.