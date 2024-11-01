Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Good 4 Each Other! Inside Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge’s Relationship Journey Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge sent fans buzzing with romance rumors when they first linked. By D.M. Published Nov. 1 2024, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Rumors about Olivia Rodrigo’s relationship with Louis Partridge have been buzzing since 2023. The singer, who rose to fame as the star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has become known for her public romances – which she often discusses in her music. The “Drivers License” singer opened up about her writing process in her Disney Plus documentary, driving home 2 u, and explained that making music about her relationships has become therapeutic.

“Heartbreak is a two-way street. You couldn’t have gotten your heart broken if you didn’t put yourself in the position to be hurt. I think writing this song sort of helped me forgive myself,” Olivia said. However, it appears that Olivia has moved on from her troubled past. The singer has been romantically linked to Louis, although they took some time before confirming their relationship. Here’s a look at their romance timeline.

October 2023: Rumors about Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge began to circulate.

It’s unclear exactly when Olivia and Louis first crossed paths, but fans believe they may have met in early 2023. In Spring 2023, eagle-eyed fans started noticing interactions between Olivia and Louis on social media. Both stars began liking each other’s posts and subtly engaging with each other online. In October of that year, The U.S. Sun reported that the pair were spotted hanging out together in London. Sources told the publication that Olivia traveled across the pond to visit Louis, but their relationship was still new at the time.

December 2023: The couple make their first planned public appearances.

By December, Olivia and Louis were all but official. Louis was seen supporting the singer during her Saturday Night Live performance. Days later, TMZ obtained photos of the duo enjoying quality time together in New York City.

Spring 2024: Olivia and Louis open up about their relationship.

Olivia and Louis made no secret of their love for one another in 2024. In February, Louis attended the opening night of the singer’s GUTS World Tour, which he described as “So so so so good,” per Billboard. In March, Louis opened up about his relationship with the music superstar, who is constantly in the spotlight.

“Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. Louis told British Vogue. “I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.” For her part, the “Good For You” singer released a track titled “So American,” which fans think is about the Enola Holmes actor.

May 2024: Louis helps Olivia promote her world tour.

