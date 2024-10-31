Home > Entertainment > Music Olivia Rodrigo Jokingly Flipped off a Fan Who Held up an "I Loved Louis First" Sign When Olivia caught sight of it she laughed and pointed. Then she playfully flipped the brave fan the bird before going on her way with a grin on her face. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 31 2024, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @_ta3h

Celebrities endure a lot of needling and harassment from fans. Whether it's people grabbing at their body parts, yelling at them, or throwing things on stage, there can be some serious repercussions for both the celebrities and the fans who lack boundaries.

Article continues below advertisement

But every now and then, a celebrity feels comfortable playing around with their fans. The fans are respectful and playful, and the celebrity feels as though they can be themselves and joke around. This is what happened with Olivia Rodrigo on Wednesday after a fan showed up to her concert holding a poster.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo jokingly flipped off a fan while performing on stage.

On Oct. 30, Olivia was performing on stage when a fan with a poster made her break her concentration and laugh. She strutted across the stage wearing a shiny black two-piece outfit, microphone at her side. But when the poster caught her eye, Olivia had to turn and acknowledge it.

The poster read "I loved Louis first," and when Olivia caught sight of it she laughed and pointed. Then she playfully flipped the brave fan the bird before going on her way with a grin on her face. The fan put out a call on TikTok for anyone who had a video of the funny exchange to send it over, and someone delivered.

Article continues below advertisement

It was a sweet and simple exchange that shows how comfortable Olivia feels she can be around her fans. And the reason for the bird-flipping? It's because Olivia is dating Louis Partridge.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia and Louis make an adorable couple.

If you're not familiar with Louis Partridge, he is an actor whose breakout role occurred in the Sherlock Holmes-adjacent film, Enola Holmes. The movie stars both Louis and Millie Bobbie Brown, famous for her role in Stranger Things. According to The Sun, Olivia and Louis met through a mutual friend, and the chemistry was quick to spark between them.

The public first caught wind of a romance between Louis and Olivia back in late 2023, and ever since then, fans have obsessed over the dynamic duo. Olivia first mentioned a mysterious "cute guy" in an interview in mid-August 2023, and dating rumors soon followed. But they don't share details of their romance on social media, so it's all left to speculation and guesswork. Fans call them the "Bella Swan and Edward Cullen" couple, while others have dubbed them "Gen Z Royalty."

Article continues below advertisement

When they are photographed out and about together, however, it's clear that the pair adores each other. Olivia is always beaming ear to ear, and Louis looks as happy as can be. Online, fans speculate that every photo of the stars individually was taken by the other. In one photo of Louis at Disneyland, one fan gushes that "Olivia liked this she totally took the pics."