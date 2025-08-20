Megan Thee Stallion Said Her and Klay Thompson’s First Meetup Was “Like a F---ing Movie” The Hot Girl Coach and the NBA star are definitely thee cutest couple of 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 20 2025, 5:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although she's undoubtedly THEE top hot girl in the music industry, Megan Thee Stallion has had a history of men playing in her face. However, after a few breakups with rappers Moneybagg Yo and Pardison Fontaine, she's traded a studio invite for the courtside. And it's all thanks to her boyfriend, Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson.

Klay, who has also been romantically linked to other high-profile ladies such as Hannah Stocking and Laura Herrier, seems to be over the moon about Megan. Since they've made their relationship official, they've been spotted supporting one another, working out together, and have even reached the "what's for dinner, babe" phase of their romance. So, how did these two well-paid humans find one another? Let's dive into Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's relationship timeline!

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson had a "meet cute," we're just not sure when.

Megan and Klay's romance may have started sometime in 2025. Neither of them has shared exactly when they crossed paths, and honestly, I can't blame them for wanting to keep something to themselves. Megan did, however, describe their "meet cute" as something straight out of a rom-com. "Oh, we met and it was such a meet-cute, it was like a f---ing movie," The "Mamushi" rapper gushed to People in July 2025. "I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie that he's the nicest person I've ever met in my life."

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion soft launched their relationship in July 2025.

Although it's unclear when they made their romance official, Megan and Klay officially shared their love with the world via social media. On July 9, 2025, Meg posted an Instagram carousel of her posing poolside in one of her bikinis from her and Walmart's Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion collab. Fans quickly lost their minds when they spotted Klay relaxing in one of the pool chairs. "Klay?" one fan wrote under the post. "Wait, is that Klay just casually chilling?" another asked with crying-laughing emojis. "Go, Meg! Go Meg! Go Meg!" a third fan cheered.

The hard launch came in July 2025, too.

Megan and Klay didn't give us too much time to pick our jaws off of the floor before they made another pivotal move in their relationship. On July 16, 2025, they made their first official red carpet appearance as a couple. Klay and Megan made their hard launch at her gala for the Megan's Pete & Thomas Foundation, which she founded to honor her late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr. During the event, the couple shared how smitten they had already become with one another.

"I have never dated somebody so kind," Megan told Page Six at the event. "This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me." Klay also confirmed that he was equally smitten with Megan, stating he was "honored" to be her plus-one and that her parents would be "proud" of the woman she's become.

"Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world," the athlete explained to Us Weekly. "I’ve seen it firsthand. This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side."

Klay Thompson declared he's "in love" with Meg in July 2025.

While Megan already stated she and Klay were on the same page, he further proved his loyalty to her by saying the "L-word" unprovoked. On July 23, 2025, Meg posted a video on her TikTok and Instagram accounts from their golf outing. The adorable post included the Hot Girl Coach letting the Golden State Warriors alum pick out her outfit for the event. Klay also shared during their tee-off that being with Meg has vastly improved his time on the court.

"Ever since I’ve been in love, my golf game’s reaped all the benefits,” he revealed, while also calling his girlfriend his " “good luck charm."

Klay Thompson showed his appreciation for Megan Thee Stallion's cooking skills in August 2025.

@theestallion Out of everything I’ve cooked for him so far he keeps asking for spaghetti and catfish 😂🍝 ♬ original sound - Megan Thee Stallion

After confirming they like, sorry love each other for their inner and outer beauty, Klay is also obsessed with Meg's down-home cooking. The Houston, Texas beauty posted an Instagram video of her making his favorite meal on Aug. 19, 2025. In the video, Megan served her beau with a plate of catfish and spaghetti. She also shared that, while Klay had previously never tried the two foods together, he couldn't get enough of them.

