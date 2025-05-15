Did Kelsey Harris Shoot Megan Thee Stallion? New Evidence Suggested Tory Lanez Is Innocent "This further iterates Mr. Peterson did not shoot Ms. Pete, did not shoot at Ms. Pete and did not assault Ms. Pete." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 15 2025, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@theestallion/@itskelseynicole

Since 2020, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's names have been intertwined. In October 2020, Tory was charged with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The Canadian singer, real name Daystar Peterson was accused of shooting Megan, real name Megan Pete, in the foot while they were in Los Angeles, Calif. on a late July 2020 night.

The shooting resulted in global debate of what happened between Megan and Tory, fans actively supporting both sides, and a trial that kept audiences tuned in. In December 2022, the "Say It" singer was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Three years after the trial, a new development in the case broke involving Megan's former best friend, Kelsey Harris. The evidence against Kelsey suggests she — not Tory — shot Megan. Here's what to know.

Did Kelsey Harris shoot Megan Thee Stallion?

In May 2025, Kelsey's former bodyguard, Bradley James, claimed he overheard her on a phone call stating she was the one who pulled the trigger and shot Megan. He added that Tory didn't shoot the gun, but instead tried to take the gun out of Kelsey's hands after she fired three shots at her longtime friend and former client. James also said the gun then went off two more times after it hit the ground.

The information from James came through Tory's legal team, Unite the People, who delivered the breaking news via a press conference at the Intercontinental Hotel in LA. "This further iterates Mr. Peterson did not shoot Ms. Pete, did not shoot at Ms. Pete and did not assault Ms. Pete," the legal team said of the new allegations at the conference.

As far as why James decided to release the evidence years later? He said he couldn't fathom seeing Tory remain in prison when he was an innocent man.

James's testimony came years after Megan repeatedly shared via social media, her documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Own Words, and in Tory's trial that he was her shooter. During the trial, she vividly described Tory telling her "Dance, b---h."

Megan Thee Stallion responded to claims Kelsey Harris shot her.

Although Megan once said of Kelsey in her documentary, "My father always told me, everything that grin ain't your friend," the "Mamushi" rapper seemingly defended her former pal via her legal team. Amid James's allegation that Kelsey shot her, Megan's team refuted the claims, stating the case had already been solved in their eyes.

"Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system," they told XXL. "This is not a political matter—this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law."

Tory Lanez been in jail for two years and all of a sudden Kelsey old bodyguard magically remembers he thinks he overheard her say she shot Megan and y’all think you cracked case 😂😂😂😂



PUT THE BRAINS BACK IN THE HEADS! — 7 (@OkaySevn) May 15, 2025

A lot of us said that Kelsey shot Megan. She was the only one with motive and asked for immunity before taking the stand. pic.twitter.com/Kjh94fFIv6 — BΔK (@Keida_) May 14, 2025

Despite Megan's statements, the court of public opinion had a different take. Many social media users believed Kelsey could've shot Megan and expressed as much online.