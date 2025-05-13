"Both of His Lungs Collapsed" — Tory Lanez Was Stabbed 14 Times While in Prison for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion The reason for the stabbing remains unclear. By Joseph Allen Published May 13 2025, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: Mega

News first broke on May 12 that Tory Lanez, the hip-hop star who was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion and is currently incarcerated in California, had been stabbed while serving his sentence. Following the news of his stabbing, many wanted to know more about what happened to Tory and the latest on his condition.

Tory was reportedly stabbed 14 times before being taken to the hospital. Here's what we know about his condition.

Tory Lanez stabbing update: Here's how he's doing now.

Lanez (real name: Daystar Peterson) was attacked by a fellow inmate at around 7:20 a.m. local time at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. "Staff immediately responded, activated 911, and began medical aid. Peterson was subsequently transported to an outside medical facility for further treatment," a spokesperson told ABC. The spokesperson didn't provide any additional information on the nature of his injuries, why he was attacked or whether he had been released from the hospital.

In an update posted to his Instagram Stories, we did learn a little bit more about the attack, though. “Tory was stabbed 14 times, including seven wounds to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head and one to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own," the update said.

"Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through," the post added. "He also wants to thank everyone for the continued prayers and support." Crystal Morgan, an attorney representing Lanez, confirmed that he had been attacked and that he is still in the hospital. The prison's Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney's Office have both launched investigations into the attack.

Me liking every Tory Lanez stabbed post. pic.twitter.com/Y3LfXQoXep — Bossy B (@youLOVEtani) May 12, 2025

Tory Lanez is incarcerated for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for a 2020 incident where he shot and injured fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. He was convicted in December 2022 and will not be eligible for parole during his sentence, per ABC News. “He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma," Megan said in an official statement. "He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul."

"He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media," the statement continued. "He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade." "I beg this court to send a message to every victim of violence and fully hold the defendant accountable for his criminal conduct," she said at the time.