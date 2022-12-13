Here's How Megan Thee Stallion's Longtime Friend Kelsey Harris Is Involved in the Tory Lanez Drama
All eyes are on Los Angeles as Tory Lanez (real name: Daystar Peterson) is currently standing trial over the shooting incident in which Megan Thee Stallion sustained injuries. As the world learns tidbits of testimony being revealed in court, folks are getting insight into what allegedly happened on that fateful night.
According to TMZ, it appears that not only is Tory claiming that he didn’t shoot Megan, but his lawyer George Mgdesyan claims that it was Kelsey Harris (Megan’s ex-BFF) and Megan who had an argument. In fact, Tory’s team is reportedly attempting to cast doubt that he was the triggerman and are alluding that Kelsey is to blame for the shooting.
Now, some folks are wondering how things could have possibly turned so violent between the two women. After all, they had a long-term friendship.
So, who is Kelsey Harris? Here’s everything that we know.
Kelsey Harris is Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-friend and personal assistant.
Folks who have been longtime Megan Thee Stallion fans are likely aware of who Kelsey is. The Houston native was once a close friend and personal assistant to the “Plan B” femcee.
The pair first embarked on a friendship while attending school at Prairie View A&M University in Texas. While they forged the tight friendship and often appeared together in Megan Thee Stallion's video series “Hottie World,” Kelsey added assistant to her résumé.
From there, Megan and Kelsey were even more joined at the hip, attending various industry events together and frequently hanging out during their downtime.
Kelsey Harris is now a mom who works as an Instagram influencer and entrepreneur.
Although Kelsey is no longer in the spotlight as Megan’s assistant, she is busy making a name of her own. Per Kelsey’s Instagram bio, she currently works as a producer in the “casting, project management, and agency” fields.
Additionally, Kelsey serves as the founder and CEO of KN Management, a talent booking agency. Kelsey also founded AirBnChill, which offers clients a slew of properties in the Houston area for short-term stays, and The Royal Night Life, a night club in Victoria, Texas.
While it's great that Kelsey has built a career of her own, one of her biggest titles is "mom." In case you didn't know, Kelsey is the mother of 7-month-old Drayven, who was born in May 2022.
The 27-year-old shares the toddler with Darien "Dboy" Smith, aka D Boy No Sleep, who is a manager and executive at the label 1501 Certified Entertainment.
Why did Kelsey and Megan end their friendship?
According to The Shade Room, it appears that Kesley and Megan pulled the plug on their friendship after Kelsey decided to speak on her interpretation of what happened the night of the shooting, which was different from what Megan shared.
Additionally, Rolling Stone reports that Megan cut ties with Kelsey due to her maintaining contact with Tory after he allegedly shot her.
“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” Megan told the outlet in June 2022. “She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.'”
Megan continued, saying, “What the f--k do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me. This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.' And all I know was, from that day on, she never said anything else about the whole situation online.'”
From there, the friendship fizzled out.
It’s clear as day that Kelsey and Megan will never be friends again. Hopefully, the trial will come to an end very soon and all parties can move on.