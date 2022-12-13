Here's How Megan Thee Stallion's Longtime Friend Kelsey Harris Is Involved in the Tory Lanez Drama

According to TMZ, it appears that not only is Tory claiming that he didn’t shoot Megan, but his lawyer George Mgdesyan claims that it was Kelsey Harris (Megan’s ex-BFF) and Megan who had an argument. In fact, Tory’s team is reportedly attempting to cast doubt that he was the triggerman and are alluding that Kelsey is to blame for the shooting.

Now, some folks are wondering how things could have possibly turned so violent between the two women. After all, they had a long-term friendship.

So, who is Kelsey Harris? Here’s everything that we know.