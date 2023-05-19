Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Who Is Klay Thompson Dating? NBA Star Has Dated Various A-List Celebs Who is Klay Thompson dating? The Warriors shooting guard has dated quite a few A-list celebrities from actors to models. Details inside. By Tatayana Yomary May 19 2023, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Living life in the public eye comes with the expectation of folks wanting to know everything — including the intimate details — about your life. And when you’re one of the most notable shooting guards in the NBA, like Klay Thompson, that expectation goes into overdrive.

The Golden State Warriors player has been known to keep a PYT (pretty little thing) on his arm over the years. And while Klay has rotated women in and out of his life, fans are wondering where his current relationship status stands. Here’s the 4-1-1 on Klay Thompson’s love life. Is he dating anyone?

Who is Klay Thompson dating?

Folks, if you’re interested in shooting your shot at Klay, it appears that his DM’s may be open. Judging by Klay’s Instagram feed, it appears that the basketball star is currently single. Klay’s Instagram page shows photos of the baller with his fellow teammates, game shots, his beloved dog Rocco, and photos of the him vacationing.

Keep in mind, Klay is known to keep his romantic life out of the public eye. So, there's a chance that Klay could be in the early stages of a new relationship or simply enjoying the single life. That said, we’ll only learn about a new woman being in the picture if Klay decides to hit the red carpet or make a grand announcement.

Klay Thompson previously dated actor Laura Harrier, along with other women in the entertainment industry.

Although rumors continue to run rampant about Klay’s love life, there's one woman we know Klay was in a serious relationship with — actor Laura Harrier. According to The Things, Klay and Laura first sparked coupledom rumors after being spotted at an L.A. Dodgers game in 2018. Photos of the couple vacationing in France also hit social media in August 2019.

The pair dated on and off for two years and were even pictured together on multiple occasions including at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020. Unfortunately, the pair called their relationship quits for good in the summer of 2020.

Klay Thompson posted these pictures of him and Laura Harrier on their vacation together in France. pic.twitter.com/NwaqNg7lgX — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 24, 2019

Aside from Laura, Klay dated model Carleen Henry. Unfortunately, SportsGossip reported that the two went their separate ways in 2018 after Carleen confirmed their coupledom in a DM exchange. “She has been trying to get exposure about her dating Klay by giving blogs tea to print,” a source told the site. “Klay likes to keep his relationships a secret. He tells these girls not to post things on their IG Stories or Twitter that might get out in the public.”