Klay Thompson May Not Stay With the Warriors, but He's Unlikely to Retire Klay Thompson is not retiring, but he may be done with the team that made him a legend. By Joseph Allen Apr. 17 2024, Published 9:16 a.m. ET

The Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the play-offs during a game against the Sacramento Kings on April 16, leading to plenty of questions about what that loss will mean for the future of one of the defining dynasties of 21st century sports. Steph Curry remains one of the best players in the league, but questions loom both about his future, and about the future of his teammates, who have now aged out of their primes.

Among the biggest question marks following the loss was Klay Thompson, whose future with the Warriors and even inside the league is now in doubt. Following the game, some even wondered whether Klay was on the road to retirement. Here's what we know about whether Klay's retirement from the NBA is imminent.

Is Klay Thompson retiring?

Following his performance against the Kings, where he put up 10 shots but scored zero points, many are wondering about what the future may hold for Klay Thompson. Although Steph Curry was always the team's biggest star, Klay has had incredible highs with the Warriors, including scoring a record 37 points in a single quarter with the team. Now that the 2024 season is over, Klay is an unrestricted free agent, and many suspect that the Warriors may not renew his contract.

Klay will likely be taking something of a pay cut no matter where he winds up, but the Warriors are already over the salary cap and are likely going to make moves that will ensure they have more room to sign other talented players. Many suspect that Klay will be starting his next season with another team, but few suspect that he will be retiring from the league altogether.

Klay has been open about his struggles through this year.

Although Klay started the season as a starter for the Warriors, he eventually began coming off the bench for the team, and actually excelled in that role through much of the second half of the season. Klay also admitted that he'd had conversations with head coach Steve Kerr about whether he was still enjoying playing the game.

“The answer frequently was no,” Steve told The San Francisco Chronicle. “So my next question was, ‘Then why do you care about a contract extension? Why don’t you just retire? If you’re not having fun, there’s no reason to play.’" Ultimately, though, Klay seems unlikely to retire from the league. Like most professional athletes, he's hoping to play the game for as long as he can.

“It’s almost like grappling with your own mortality as an athlete,” Klay said of aging in recent years. “I might not be able to elevate like I once did, or slide my feet like I once did. But I can still be a heck of a player if I just have gratitude and keep that perspective."