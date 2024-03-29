Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Golden State Warrior Andrew Wiggins Comes From a Big Family With Five Siblings One of Andrew's siblings was briefly in the NBA, and has played plenty of international basketball too. By Joseph Allen PUBLISHED Mar. 29 2024, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although he hasn't been as consistently great as the Warriors might have hoped, Andrew Wiggins was undoubtedly a crucial reason that the Golden State Warriors were able to win a championship in 2022. In 2024, as the Warriors battle for their playoff lives, many anticipate that Andrew will be crucial to any success the team has in the post-season.

As attention gets heaped on Andrew, some have wondered whether the NBA player has any siblings. As it turns out, Andrew actually comes from a pretty big family. Here's what we know about each of his siblings.



Who are Andrew Wiggins' siblings?

Andrew has five siblings. He has three sisters: Stephanie, Angelica, and Taya; and two brothers: Nick and Mitchell Jr. His family is from Toronto, Canada. Their father is Mitchell Wiggins, who played in the NBA for six seasons. Their mother is an all-American sprinter who won two silver medals at the 1984 Olympics, so it's fair to say that athleticism runs in the family.

Of Andrew's siblings, the most prominent is Nick, who also plays basketball. Nick played college ball for three schools, including Wichita State and Wabash Valley College. Nick is older than Andrew and was born in 1991. He declared for the NBA draft in 2014, but he went undrafted and eventually went to Germany to play professional basketball there. He returned after just 11 games and has since spent most of his time playing in the NBA's development league, which is known as the G League.

More recently, Nick has bounced around some other international leagues, including in Thailand, where his team won the championship, and Canada. Andrew's other brother, Mitchell Jr., also played basketball in college, although he didn't translate that career over into the NBA. It's fair to say, then, that Andrew showed the most promise of the bunch, and has had a longer career in the league than even his father.

Andrew was selected first overall in 2014.

Andrew was the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, which was the same draft in which his brother went undrafted. He was still young at the time, and started his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2020, though, he joined Golden State and served a crucial role as that team made its run for the title in 2022.

Although Andrew's career hasn't been uniformly excellent in the years since the championship, he maintains his spot on the roster and even made in All-Star team. While it's unclear how much longer he'll be in the league, Andew's siblings can certainly be proud of everything that he has already accomplished in his NBA career.