Lana Rhoades Faces Backlash for Saying Megan Thee Stallion Isn’t Her New Bf’s “Type” Lana discussed Megan Thee Stallion dating her '3 Girls, 1 Kitchen' co-host's ex, Torrey Craig, on their podcast. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 13 2025, 3:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lanarhoades, @theestallion

Being a bonafide hottie isn't easy, but few can argue that Megan Thee Stallion doesn't wear it well. Though the Grammy-winning rapper has had some highs and lows in her career, she's never let her battles deter her from commanding the room onstage and beyond. Unfortunately, as real baddies know, someone will always try to dim your light whenever possible.

Throughout her career, Megan has endured several dramatic fallouts. In January 2025, she was granted a restraining order against her former friend and the person who shot her in the foot, Tory Lanez. That same month, Megan's name was entangled in drama thanks to adult film star Lana Rhoades, who made side-eye-causing comments about Meg and her new beau, Torrey Craig's relationship.

Lana Rhoades received backlash from Megan Thee Stallion's fans after making comments about her and Torrey Craig.

In January 2025, a clip from Lana's podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Kitchen, which she co-hosts with fellow influencers Olivia Davis and Alexa Adams. During their conversation, Lana asked Olivia how she felt about her ex-boyfriend, Torrey, possibly dating Meg. The models admitted Torrey upgraded by dating Meg, with Olivia stating she "couldn't be mad" at his choice in a partner, calling it "kind of a flex."

Then, Lana shared that she was shocked after seeing Meg and Torrey together on TikTok because she knew him as Olivia's ex. Olivia, Alexa, and Lana then joke that she wasn't dating Tory Lanez. Lana also said seeing them together made her wonder what the NBA star's "type" is.

She added that every girl he's seen Torrey with, including women he allegedly cheated on Olivia with, looked like the model, who is white and has blonde hair. When Alexa stated that she's learned that most men don't have a specific "type," Lana agreed, stating "anything goes."

Lana Rhoades has since apologized, but fans aren't buying it.

Lana's comments about Meg didn't sit well with many of the "Mamushi" singer's fans. The podcast received several comments scolding them for discussing Meg in a perceived callous way. Many of them took offense to how the women laughed at Tory Lanez being mentioned during the conversation. More importantly, multiple users took issue with Lana's comments, which seemed like a direct dig at Megan being a Black woman.

"Resorting to their ancestral ways when she got nothing else to hate on she knows exactly who she is mentioning tory lanez & trying to pretend Megan is a hard name to say," one user said. "Blame this on black men!" another exclaimed. "They have them so comfortable with them choosing them that they truly believe blk men don’t like us!"

After seeing the comments and follow-up posts about her comment about Megan, Lana apologized in a two-part TikTok. In the videos, she stressed that she wasn't discussing Megan's race or appearance when she said Torrey seemingly didn't have a type. Lana explained that she didn't think the rapper, who is worth millions, would be Torrey's type based on her tax bracket.

She also stated that Olivia wasn't making fun of Megan's name by calling her "Mag" in the video, and explained the Russian model's language barrier was to blame.

@dorissawhite Does she tell her friends not to listen to her music? Does she turn the radio off or walk out of the room?! 😩 #megantheestallion #Lana ♬ original sound - Dorissa