Seth Meyers’s Beloved Pup Frisbee Died — Did Notorious Frisbee Hater Andy Samberg React? "May her ghost haunt Andy Samberg forever." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 20 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sethmeyers

Well, it would seem Andy Samberg’s dream has finally come true — Seth Meyers’s dog Frisbee, his beloved Italian greyhound of 14 years, has died. Seth confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Aug. 19, 2025. For those who don’t know, Andy has had a long-running “rivalry” with Frisbee, entirely on his part, since he’s the only one who ever openly disliked her. Ironically, Frisbee’s death announcement came just one day after Andy’s birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s almost like Frisbee made sure to go at a time Andy couldn’t forget her, because now her memory will be tied to his birthday every single year. In his post, Seth shared a carousel of sweet photos of Frisbee, captioning it: “RIP to Frisbee, our OG IG who I was happy to go gray with. She was at her best curled in your lap and patient when we dressed her up like a pilgrim. Thanks for 14 amazing years, girl.” But do we know what happened to little Frisbee, specifically, her cause of death?

What was Frisbee's cause of death?

Seth Meyers didn’t disclose Frisbee’s cause of death, but it’s assumed to be related to old age. Italian greyhounds typically live 12 to 15 years, according to Napo Pet Insurance, and Frisbee was right at the cusp of that range.

Article continues below advertisement

What further supports the idea that her passing was age-related is the fact that Seth never mentioned any major health issues or problems. Interestingly, Seth actually tried to prank Andy into thinking Frisbee had died back in July 2025, just a month before her real passing.

Article continues below advertisement

While appearing on Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang, Seth suggested that Amy trick Andy into believing Frisbee had died when he appeared on the show. She went along with it, but Andy’s response was classic Andy, showing the same dislike for Frisbee he’s always had. When Amy told him the dog had died, Andy replied, “Don’t even play,” before laughing and adding, “because I’ll be so happy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Andy Samberg hate Frisbee anyway?

Andy jokes about a lot of things, but the one topic he seems genuinely serious about is his hatred for Seth’s late dog, Frisbee. Andy never liked how Frisbee looked, often saying she resembled a rat, a critter he’s never been particularly fond of. Maybe the dislike started there and just escalated over the years.

What also makes it clear Andy wasn’t joking about hating Frisbee is a moment from that July 2025 segment on Amy's podcast. Amy started to say, “That’s a running …” and paused, about to call it a “joke” when referencing the rivalry between Andy and Frisbee, but instead corrected herself, saying, “It feels real.” Seth immediately confirmed it, adding, “No, he really hates my dog.”

Article continues below advertisement

How did Andy Samberg react to Frisbee's death?

Well, he didn’t exactly jump for joy, if that’s what you were expecting. While he didn’t take the time to write a long, thoughtful reaction to Frisbee’s death, he seemed to at least acknowledge it on Instagram, though not from his official account (maybe that would have shown he cared a little too much).

Article continues below advertisement