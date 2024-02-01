Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Who Is Andy Samberg Married To? His Wife Is a Star in Her Own Right During interviews, Andy Samberg often gushes about how much he loves his wife. Here's what we know about the lucky lady he married. By Risa Weber Feb. 1 2024, Published 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor and comedian Andy Samberg is best known for his SNL Digital Shorts and his roles in Hot Rod, Palm Springs, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. One thing Andy has in common with his Brooklyn Nine-Nine character is that he is head-over-heels in love with his wife.

Early into their marriage, Andy went on Letterman and said, "She's incredible, and I love her, and we're very happy." So who is the woman that stole the jokester's heart?

Who is Andy Samberg married to?

Andy Samberg's wife is Joanna Newsom, an extremely talented musician. She plays harp and piano, sings, and writes music. Her music is sometimes described as "progressive folk," "indie folk," and "boroque pop," with influences from both classic music and folk music.

Joanna was raised in Northern California by parents who were both doctors and musicians. According to People, she wasn't allowed to watch TV as a child. She immersed herself in music instead. Joanna started piano lessons at 4 years old and began learning the harp at age 8.

Andy was a fan of Joanna's before he met her. On a Conan appearance, he said, "Before we met, I was a huge fan of her music. So now it's incredible for me when she plays. I go and lie down on the floor and just zen out."

Joanna has also worked as an actor, with roles in Portlandia and Inherent Vice. She even made appearances in Andy's projects Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

How did Andy Samberg meet his wife?

Andy went to one of Joanna's shows with fellow SNL alum Fred Armisen. Fred had met Joanna at a festival a year before, so he introduced the two after the show. Fred and Andy went out with Joanna and a bunch of her friends the night of the show, and Joanna and Andy immediately hit it off. They were just friends at first, texting each other and seeing each other once in a while, but their friendship eventually blossomed into a romance.

In 2013, Andy and Joanna got married in Big Sur, Calif. They went to the Maldives for their honeymoon. When asked about the secret to his happy marriage during a red carpet appearance, Andy said, "I can't believe she wants to be with me. That helps ... for people that know her and know about her music and everything, everyone knows I hit the jackpot. It's crazy."

In another interview, Joanna told Larry King about her love for Andy, saying, "He's my favorite person in the world ... He's the person I would most want to hang out with at any given moment."

Does Andy Samberg have kids?