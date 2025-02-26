What’s Behind Andy Samberg’s Hatred for Seth Meyers’s Dog, Frisbee? Is He Serious? "I was there at the beginning, hating Frisbee." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 26 2025, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Mega; Instagram/@thefrisbeemeyers

It’s not often you can take Andy Samberg seriously — he’s a comedian, after all! But when YouTuber Lenka N. posted a 4-minute, 46-second video compiling Andy’s multiple appearances on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he passionately expressed his dislike for Seth Meyers's dog, Frisbee, it left us wondering: Is he for real? And if so, why does Andy hate Frisbee so much?

Article continues below advertisement

In one clip, Andy even brags about being the OG of Frisbee haters, claiming, "I was there at the beginning, hating Frisbee, saying he was an ugly little piece of s--t... And I stand by that!" So, what’s the deal with Andy and Frisbee?

Why does Andy Samberg hate Frisbee, Seth Meyers's dog?

Source: NBC

It seems like Andy Samberg hates Seth Meyers's dog Frisbee simply because he thinks he looks like a rat. And it seems Andy isn’t exactly a fan of rats. He previously told Seth, "Frisbee is a dog who, to me, looks kind of rat-like, and I’ve lived in New York a long time and I don’t get down on rats."

Article continues below advertisement

Anyone who lives in New York can probably relate to that sentiment about rats, but to dislike a dog based on his resemblance to one? Well, that feels a bit ... uh ... rude. What really strengthens the theory that Andy doesn’t like Frisbee just for looking like a rat is an interesting moment during a video call between Seth and Andy.

After Seth posted a picture of Frisbee, Andy admitted he initially thought Frisbee had passed away based on how he was laying. Andy said, "Oh yes, because in the picture, it almost looks like Frisbee is dead," also adding, "Oh, the rat is dead." For context, Frisbee was curled up in a ball with his face tucked into his feet, a pose that most dogs love — he wasn't dead!

Article continues below advertisement

Another sign that it’s Frisbee’s rat-like resemblance that’s bugging Andy? In 2016, Andy’s wife, Joanna Newsom, appeared on Seth’s show and revealed that Andy had asked her to bring a fake rat with her to the show and just have it sit on her lap while she stroked it. Obviously, she didn’t do it, and Seth praised her for being "such a better person than he is."

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Samberg once asked Seth Meyers, "Why keep Frisbee?" after Seth welcomed kids.

During another visit to Seth's show, Andy confirmed that Seth had kids and then proceeded to ask, "Why keep Frisbee?" as if children could replace pets. Seth then called Andy out for sending back his Christmas card, which featured Frisbee wearing a cute beanie with a hole for the face and reindeer antlers on top. Andy sent the card back because Frisbee was on it, joking, "You might as well have sent me anthrax."