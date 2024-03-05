Home > Entertainment Andy Samberg and Wife Joanna Newsome Have Multiple Kids That They Keep out of the Public Eye 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's’ Andy Samberg is so lowkey about his personal life that he kept his wife's pregnancy a secret — twice! By Pretty Honore Mar. 5 2024, Published 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Among the comedians who have the undeniable ability to make a crowd laugh until their sides hurt is none other than Andy Samberg. Andy gained fame as one-third of the musical comedy trio The Lonely Island in the early 2000s. Since then, the actor has been booked and busy.

Along with his years-long tenure on Saturday Night Live, he also secured the lead role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine for eight seasons before the series went off-air. Over the years, we’ve seen Andy play a range of characters — but it looks like “Dad” might be his best role yet. He and his wife, Joanna Newsom, share two kids.

Source: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Meet comedian Andy Samberg’s two kids.

Like many other celebrities, Andy and Joanna have chosen to keep their kids out of the spotlight — so much so that fans didn’t know that the couple were expecting their first child until after he was born. On Aug. 8, 2017, Andy and Joanna’s rep revealed that the two welcomed a baby girl, whose name and birthday were not disclosed to the public.

They kept their second pregnancy equally as quiet until Feb. 2023, after the baby was born. While it’s speculated that Andy and Joanna welcomed another baby girl, neither of the actors have confirmed whether they had a son or daughter, whose name is also unknown.

Source: Mark Davis/Getty Images

Andy and his family live their lives under the radar for the most part, but in the past, the comedian has offered viewers rare glimpses behind the scenes. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the comedian revealed that he passed his sense of humor down to his oldest. Andy shared: “She’s still really young, but she has started just sitting there and making fart noises with her mouth and then laughing really hard.” “So I was like, ‘Oh, well, I’ve taught her everything I know,’” he added.

Who is Andy Samberg’s wife, Joanna Newsom?

Andy first met his wife backstage at a show in 2008 and hit it off immediately; however, the two waited five years before they got engaged. They then tied the knot that same year. 10 years and two decades after the two said “I do,” Andy and Joanna are still going strong. In his interview with Jimmy, Andy detailed his household’s transition from being a family of three to becoming a family of four.

Source: Getty Images

“When your wife is pregnant and you’re expecting, everyone’s like, ‘It’s incredible. Get ready. It’s magic. It’s the most life-changing experience you’ll ever have. Brace yourself for heaven,’” he explained. Andy added: “Then the second the baby comes, everyone’s like, [demonic voice] ‘Welcome to hell! Ha ha ha! You fool! You’re in a world of s--t! Now you’re in it!’”