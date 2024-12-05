Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Fans Are Just Realizing the "Rude" Man Walking in Amy Poehler's TikTok Is Seth Meyers "This is me finding out MONTHS LATER that Seth Meyers is in this even though I watched it so many times." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 5 2024, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@amypoehler;Mega

Remember the viral TikTok trend from mid-2024 where people would point out two pieces of their outfit and repeat them twice, like "black shirt and a leather skirt, black shirt and a leather skirt"? The trend didn’t have an official name, but it had everyone on TikTok describing their outfits to a catchy rhythm. Funny enough, actress Amy Poehler joined in on the fun in July 2024, and she featured some big names, one of which you probably didn’t recognize at the time: Seth Meyers.

Article continues below advertisement

Thanks to a December 2024 post sharing a clip from Late Night With Seth Meyers, the talk show host revealed he didn’t intend to star in the "TikTok of the summer," but ended up very much a part of it. Now, people are going back to see that, yes, Seth was indeed in the video. Here’s a look at the original clip and what Seth had to say.

Seth Meyers was featured in an Amy Poehler TikTok and fans are just learning about it.

You probably didn’t catch Seth in Amy's video following the viral "say two things you're wearing" TikTok trend because he doesn’t have any official lines. The video kicks off with Rachel Dratch saying, "Hoops and a black short dress," followed by Rashida Jones with, "Pony and a cashmere shirt." Amy wraps it up with, "Sambas and a little blue bag." While each person calls out two distinct pieces they’re wearing, there’s a guy casually walking behind them.

Article continues below advertisement

At first, it looks like just someone passing by, but surprise — it’s Seth! If you go back and watch the clip (which you can see below), you’ll spot him clearly, even saying the correct lines as he briskly walks past each participant.

Article continues below advertisement

Seth Meyers said he didn't intend to be part of Amy Poehler's viral TikTok.

In a December 2024 clip shared to TikTok from a past episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Seth admitted in the caption that he had never planned to be part of Amy's viral TikTok moment. The discussion began after a woman in the audience mentioned how she spotted him "walking in the background over and over" and asked Seth to "share how that went down."

Seth explained that the friends were having dinner when Amy, as she often does, suggested they take part in a viral TikTok trend. After they left the restaurant, they walked across the street, with other patrons watching.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy then explained how the TikTok trend would work, and Seth immediately shot back, saying he wasn't going to do it. Amy, in true Amy fashion, replied, "You don’t have to do it. I didn’t ask you." Seth went on to say, "Rashida got it right away," but when it came to Rachel, he jokingly admitted Amy "had to explain it 100 more times."