Rashida Jones's Net Worth Surpassed Her Mother's but Pales in Comparison to Her Father's She's been nominated for several NAACP awards and even won a Grammy. By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 4 2024, 4:32 p.m. ET

Following the passing of music icon Quincy Jones on Nov. 3, folks have turned their attention toward his famous daughter, Rashida Jones. Though she's a certified nepo baby — with both her dad and her mom, Peggy Lipton, having major Hollywood success — she's definitely made a name for herself outside of their shadows.

With starring roles on some of the biggest TV shows in history, like fan favorite Parks and Recreation, Rashida has cultivated an impressive acting career, and her hefty net worth definitely reflects that.



Rashida Jones has a pretty impressive net worth.

After decades of success in television and film, Rashida Jones has built herself quite an impressive screen career. She has appeared on some of the biggest sitcoms on TV since the '90s, including Freaks and Geeks, The Office, Parks and Recreation, and more. She has also lent her voice to characters on a few Adult Swim shows, like Robot Chicken.

Though she's mostly known for her comedic roles, she has also taken on some more serious projects, like The Social Network and Dana Adam Shapiro's Monogamy. In 2019, she even won a Grammy Award for Best Music Film for Quincy, a documentary about her father. Following these and other successes, it's reported that Rashida has earned a net worth of around $25 million.

Rashida Jones Actor Net worth: $25 million Rashida Jones is an actress best known for her work in sitcoms like Freaks and Geeks and Parks and Recreation. Throughout her career, she has been nominated for several NAACP awards and won a Grammy Award in 2019 for Best Music Film for her work on Quincy. Her father, Quincy Jones, was a renowned music producer and composer who passed away on Nov. 3, 2024. Birth name: Rashida Leah Jones Birthdate: Feb. 25, 1976 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Mother: Peggy Lipton Father: Quincy Jones Marriages: Ezra Koenig (m. 2015) Kids: Isaiah Jones Koenig (b. 2018) Siblings: Kidada, Jolie, Rachel, Martina, Quincy III, and Kenya



Rashida's net worth is nowhere near as high as her father's.

While Rashida seems to have out-earned her late mother during her career, with actor and model Peggy Lipton's net worth reportedly capping out at around $10 million, it's nowhere near her dad's.

According to the same source, music mogul Quincy Jones earned a whopping $500 million net worth before his passing. This was likely due to his immense success with record production, having produced some of Michael Jackson's most successful albums, as well as his accomplishments in TV and film.

With a career spanning almost seven decades, Quincy was responsible for the creation of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Color Purple. Considered to be one of the most influential figures in music, Quincy was awarded several Grammys — landing him third place on the list of all-time Grammy Award wins — and even a coveted Grammy Legend Award in 1992.