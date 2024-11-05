Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Why Does Victoria Beckham Use Crutches? Posh Spice Sported a New Mobility Accessory in 2024 Victoria's husband David shared an image of her booted foot with the caption, "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 5 2024, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @footwearnews

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is known for her industry-leading fashion. As the wife of soccer superstar David Beckham, she spends a lot of time in the public eye.

From head to toe, she always dresses impeccably. That's why people were so surprised this year to see her sporting crutches with no real explanation as to why. The crutches made an appearance back in February and March, and details were light on why she was suddenly using the mobility aids. Now we know why the fashion maven was using crutches for the first chunk of 2024.

Why does Victoria Beckham use crutches? 2024 is her year of recovering.

Victoria is always flawless from head to toe. With a keen eye for fashion and accessories and an appreciation for understated looks, she is respected by many for her design skill and fashion tastes.

So adding crutches with no explanation as to why is an unusual move for the fashion mogul. It turns out that it's her devotion to health and fitness that landed her foot in a boot and earned her the surprising mobility aids.

In a since-deleted Instagram story (via People), Victoria's husband David shared an image of her booted foot with the caption, "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break."

Victoria is unbothered by fame after turning 50.

Despite a rocky start to the year, Victoria seems to be embracing 2024. She turned 50 back in April, and has decided that she gives "one less s--t" after hitting the big 5-0.

And now, despite being one of the most famous humans alive married to one of the most famous humans alive, the former Spice Girl and fashion icon doesn't really have time for fame.

In an interview with Mirror, Victoria explained that she's now taken a much more laid-back approach to being famous, saying, "I've been doing this too long. I suppose I did when I was growing up but, nowadays, there's just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about." Entering her fifties changed something in Victoria. In the interview, she mused, "I woke up at 50, and I gave a s--t less."

She and David shared four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven. The happy family of six has managed to carve a little slice of peace for themselves in defiance of the typical Hollywood "fast love" relationships. In fact, David and Victoria have been married since 1999, and dating since 1997.