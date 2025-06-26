Why Is Anna Wintour So Powerful? The ‘Vogue’ Icon Didn’t Become a Boss Overnight Anna announced her decision to step down as 'Vogue's' editor-in-chief in June 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 26 2025, 3:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The name Anna Wintour is synonymous with the fashion industry. So, she left many stunned when the longtime American Vogue editor-in-chief announced in June 2025 that she would be stepping down from her role after 37 years.

Anna confirmed her decision with her staff on June 26 and has since said she was looking for someone to replace her. However, whoever takes her position has big and powerful shoes to fill.

Why is Anna Wintour so powerful?

Anna's power comes from her ability to wear many hats, as most bosses do. As the EIC of Vogue, she has been a tastemaker and a prominent decision-maker of what's "in" and what's "out" in fashion. The job came to Anna after she worked up the ranks in the fashion industry. She joined Vogue as a creative director after working for Harper's & Queen in London, which later became Harper's Bazaar.

The fact that her father was the former editor of The Evening Standard, Charles Wintour, likely didn't hurt her chances of parlaying that into the publishing world. While Anna wasn't Vogue's first EIC, according to her biographer, Amy Odell, she changed the role forever.

"From what I could tell, Anna really expanded the influence of this role," the writer told Glam Observer. "She is someone who has an extraordinary network of people that she has built up ... not just fashion, but politics, entertainment, and sports."

"I have a number of stories in the book that really showcase her influence," Odell added. "For instance, Serena Williams considers Anna to be a close confidant and described calling her when she was struggling with tennis before going on to win Wimbledon based on the advice that Anna gave her."