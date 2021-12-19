Spider-Man’s New Suit in ‘No Way Home’ Honors the Superhero’s History

Spider-Man’s new suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home is a far cry than the red hoodie and blue pants we first saw Peter Parker using when Tom Holland started playing the part in Captain America: Civil War five years ago.

Or should we say, new suits? Peter has a few wardrobe changes in No Way Home, which opened in theaters on Friday, Dec. 17, and already boasts the third-biggest box office opening of all time, with more than $253 million in box office receipts so far, per Deadline.