Eden made her debut on Yellowstone in Season 3, Episode 3, portraying Mia, the barrel racer girl whose relationship with Jimmy ends after he moves to the 6666 ranch. He meets another girl, Emily (Kathryn Kelly), during his time in Texas. Jimmy introduces Emily to Mia and the other inhabitants of the bunk house in the Season 4 finale of Yellowstone.

As Eden explained in an appearance on Stories from the Bunkhouse, however, she was first ogling Teeter's role. (The role went to Jennifer Landon.)

"I auditioned for Teeter and then like six months later or something, Mia came in," Eden said, via Daily Express. "It was easy as that, you know."