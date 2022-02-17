'Yellowstone' Star Forrie Smith Says He Won't Get the Vaccine — Will He Still Be on the Show?

As of now, neither Smith nor Paramount has announced that he's leaving Yellowstone. But in a now-deleted video on Instagram, per Deadline, he apologized to fans saying that he would not attend the SAG Awards in February 2022 because of the vaccine requirement.

"I mean no offense to anyone," Smith said. "I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated." He went on to say that he hasn't gotten a vaccine since he was a kid and he doesn't vaccinate his dogs or his horses either.