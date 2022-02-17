'Yellowstone' Star Forrie Smith Says He Won't Get the Vaccine — Will He Still Be on the Show?By Kori Williams
Feb. 17 2022, Published 12:58 p.m. ET
Over the years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen how being in quarantine and vaccine requirements have affected all kinds of industries. Healthcare, sports, and the performing arts are just some areas that have changed the way they handle things since so many people have to be in the same space. This has caused actors like Steve Burton to leave their roles. Steve left General Hospital after decades on the show because he refused to get vaccinated.
Now, it looks like another actor may be leaving the show he's on for not getting vaccinated. Forrie Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce on Yellowstone, has been open about not having the vaccine and not planning on getting it, but what does that mean for his future on the hit show?
Is Forrie Smith leaving 'Yellowstone'?
As of now, neither Smith nor Paramount has announced that he's leaving Yellowstone. But in a now-deleted video on Instagram, per Deadline, he apologized to fans saying that he would not attend the SAG Awards in February 2022 because of the vaccine requirement.
"I mean no offense to anyone," Smith said. "I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated." He went on to say that he hasn't gotten a vaccine since he was a kid and he doesn't vaccinate his dogs or his horses either.
"I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities," Smith said. In the end, he said that he doesn't believe in vaccines. Then he thanked fans for watching Yellowstone and said that maybe he'll be able to go to the SAG Awards in 2023.
For now, Paramount hasn't said anything about Smith's statements. Yellowstone is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards in 2022.
When does Season 5 of 'Yellowstone' come out?
According to Deadline, Season 5 of Yellowstone has been announced, but there's no release date yet. However, it should begin filming in May 2022. This isn't a surprise considering that the show's Season 4 finale was viewed by 15 million people, making it a hugely popular show for Paramount.
The article also says that Smith will be returning for the upcoming season. He starred in Yellowstone for the first two seasons. From the third season on, he has been brought back as a series regular.
For now, it looks like Smith's career on Yellowstone isn't in jeopardy. Since the show brings in so many viewers, Paramount may not say anything about it.
You can watch the 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and TBS. You can watch Yellowstone on the Paramount Network, Peacock, and Paramount Plus.
