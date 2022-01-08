Paramount+ Reaches New Frontiers With ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1883,’ Its Biggest Show Yet

From the mind of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, 1883 centers on two great-grandparents of John Dutton, Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone’s character, who leave their home for the promise of a new land.

“1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America,” Paramount+ explains in a synopsis. “It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”