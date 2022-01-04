Paramount Plus's Period Western '1883' Is Lassoing Viewers In — Will There Be a Season 2?

Right now, Yellowstone is on its fourth season, and fans can't get enough of the rural Montana flavor and oodles of juicy drama. Yellowstone currently holds a solid Rotten Tomatoes score of 85 percent, while 1883 holds a score of (funnily enough) 83 percent.

As we assumed it would, fans' hearty dedication to Yellowstone carried over to its star-studded prequel. Impressively, 1883 broke the record for "Paramount Plus’s most-watched original series premiere ever," as reported by Variety.