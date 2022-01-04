Paramount Plus's Period Western '1883' Is Lassoing Viewers In — Will There Be a Season 2?By Bianca Piazza
Jan. 4 2022, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Are you and your old man die-hard fans of Paramount Network's neo-western drama Yellowstone? If so, then it's time you watch its gritty origin story, 1883. With the 19th-century westward expansion era as its outlaw-laced backdrop, Paramount Plus's 1883 aims to tell the fictional tale of how the now-wealthy Dutton family started their Montana ranch empire.
Starring married couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Isabel May, and King of Mustaches Sam Elliott, the story follows the Dutton ancestors as they embark on an arduous journey from the poorest of poor Texas to Montana's promised land. It's there that they hope to build a better life for a more prosperous future.
Both 1883 and Yellowstone were created by Oscar nominee and Sons of Anarchy star Taylor Sheridan, who knows quite a bit about the lifestyle and history of cowboys and ranchers. Though 1883 — which premiered on Dec. 19, 2021 — is barely in the middle of its first season, fans are wondering, will there be a Season 2?
Will '1883' return for a Season 2?
Cowboys, cowgirls, and every horse-ridin' partner in between, we wish we had more to report. As of now, it's still up in the air whether 1883 will return for a second season.
Right now, Yellowstone is on its fourth season, and fans can't get enough of the rural Montana flavor and oodles of juicy drama. Yellowstone currently holds a solid Rotten Tomatoes score of 85 percent, while 1883 holds a score of (funnily enough) 83 percent.
As we assumed it would, fans' hearty dedication to Yellowstone carried over to its star-studded prequel. Impressively, 1883 broke the record for "Paramount Plus’s most-watched original series premiere ever," as reported by Variety.
“The results of 1883’s debut are truly phenomenal,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of ViacomCBS Streaming, per Deadline. “The Day 1 streaming numbers coupled with the results of the linear sampling effort (which amassed 4.9 million total viewers), and social response from our audience show the tremendous promise for this series.”
While this is all good news for the series, it doesn't guarantee a Season 2.
After recently being questioned about how far he plans to take the Yellowstone universe, Taylor Sheridan gave The New York Times a somewhat vague answer.
"I don’t limit myself. I’m drawn to the sparseness of the West because that’s where I’ve spent most of my life. I lived in New York for a while. I enjoyed my time there, but I would be an outsider writing about it," Taylor stated.
"I really like using the camera as a paintbrush, and I just find it’s so rare that you get to see the vastness of this nation," he said. "For the time being, that’s what fascinates me the most."
We get it, the Veronica Mars veteran (yes, really) doesn't want to give any definite answer.
If you're a fan of Taylor Sheridan's modern western flair and hope to see more of it, continue impressing the folks at Paramount with solid viewership numbers and praise on social media. C'mon, buckaroo, start binging!
New episodes of 1883 release Sundays on Paramount Plus.