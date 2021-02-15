Fans Are Not Buying Justin Timberlake's Apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

The truth is, life is filled with various double standards between men and women. From relationships, navigating the workplace, parenting and more, there’s no denying the harsh truth. While many women have tried to work against double standards, it never seems to really work in their favor. And the entertainment industry is proof.

In case you didn't know, singer Justin Timberlake aka JT, is another man who has benefited from double standards throughout his career. And while he has come to realize his privilege and has been apologizing to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, many people are wondering why now. And the question is a fair one to ask.

Why is Justin Timberlake apologizing to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson?

When you think of JT, some of the things that come to mind are his past relationship with Britney Spears and the infamous wardrobe malfunction with Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl in 2004. And while those things are clearly old news, there is no denying how it impacted Britney and Janet's careers.

That said, after the Framing Britney documentary hit our small screens and fans shared their disgust for his actions that led to the pop star's downfall, JT sprung into action with an apology. And not only to her — but to Janet — which a lot of people felt was a long-time coming in light of how these women were viewed in the media.

In his lengthy apology, the "Cry Me a River" singer noted falling short in moments where people "benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism." “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he wrote. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he continued. And if you're not familiar with what happened, let's refresh your memory. Justin and Britney famously dated years ago as their careers were blossoming. Once their relationship ended, he publicly said that he slept with her and accused her of cheating on him. Naturally, that caused the media and paparazzi to treat her poorly, while he looked like the victim.

Cry Me A River: Conveniently Courageous Justin Timberlake Prudently Proffers 6,935-Day-Late Apology To Janet Jackson And Britney Spears For Shameful Silence And Flagrant F**kboi-ishness



