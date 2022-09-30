An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History

There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe.

Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.

Marilyn spent her adolescent years moving from one foster home to the next as a ward of the state. At 16, she took her first husband and set her sights on the spotlight. It wasn’t long before she rose to fame, but the road to success wasn’t easy.