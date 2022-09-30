From Norma Jean Baker to Marilyn Monroe — How Did She Become a Star?

Then, in the fall of 1947, Marilyn met 69-year-old Joe Schenck, a well-connected studio executive who placed a call to head of Columbia Studios, Harry Cohn. And just like that, she had another six-month contract.

Harry Cohn cast Marilyn as one of the leads in Ladies of the Chorus and summoned her to his office, where he propositioned her. After turning him down, she was back out on the streets with no studio contract.

On May 27, 1949, 22-year-old Marilyn Monroe posed nude for the now infamous calendar because she was down on her luck and in need of money. At some point, Marilyn decided to get plastic surgery on her nose and chin, which worked out in her favor as casting directors started paying more attention to her.