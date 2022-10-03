'Blonde' Costume Designer Talks Marilyn Monroe’s Controversial Dress Size (EXCLUSIVE)

Take Roseanne Barr’s comments from 1996. “I’m more sexy than Pamela Lee or whoever else they’ve got out there these days. Marilyn Monroe was a size 16. That says it all,” she said at the time, per Jezebel.

And in 2000, Elizabeth Hurley offered a horrible take to Allure: “I’ve always thought Marilyn Monroe looked fabulous, but I’d kill myself if I was that fat. I went to see her clothes in the exhibition, and I wanted to take a tape measure and measure what her hips were. … She was very big.”