Fact-Checking ‘Blonde’: Was Marilyn Monroe Really in a Throuple?

Spoilers about Blonde ahead!

Netflix’s new movie Blonde is a movie about Marilyn Monroe, but it’s hardly a factual biopic. For example, Marilyn’s relationship timeline with Charlie “Cass” Chaplin Jr. does not include a threesome with Eddy Robinson Jr.

But Blonde was never meant to stay true to Hollywood history. Per Deadline, the movie is based on the 2000 Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name, which is described as “a thinly veiled but highly fictionalized (and equally controversial) account of Monroe’s life.”