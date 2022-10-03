Marilyn Monroe's Ex-Husband Arthur Miller Did Not Attend Her Funeral

Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe has been touted as one of the most beautiful women in the world. But in the Netflix film Blonde, we get to see that her life wasn't all that glamorous behind the scenes.

The movie touches on some of her past romantic relationships, including her marriage with renowned playwright Arthur Miller, who was known for titles like Death of a Salesman and The Crucible.

Keep scrolling for a look at their passionate love story that quickly turned awry.