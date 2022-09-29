Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio Had a Complicated Romance — Here's the Timeline

Whispers about the demise of Marilyn and Joe’s marriage continue to surface, especially with the Netflix’s documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, and fictionalized feature film about Marilyn, Blonde. Fans want the tea on the pair’s love story, and we’re here to oblige.

Here’s the 4-1-1 on Marilyn Monroe and Joe Dimaggio’s relationship timeline.