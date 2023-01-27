Hollywood Legend Sônia Braga Has a Complicated Love Life — Including Two Ex-Husbands

Sometimes, all we need is a little romance, laughter, and of course, modern-day sniper pirates. Just combine Call of Duty with your favorite rom-com and you get Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as Darcy and Tom, soon-to-be husband and wife. While Shotgun Wedding’s entire cast is impressive, we can’t help but appreciate Sônia Braga’s turn as Renata, Darcy’s mother.

Brazilian actress Sônia Braga has been acting for decades, and is known most for her Golden Globe-nominated performances in Kiss of the Spider Woman and Moon over Parador. Now, she’s playing J-Lo’s mom in the Prime Video comedy. While she’s divorced from her on-screen husband, who is her husband in real life?

Source: Prime Video

Sônia Braga has had two husbands, although she’s currently not married.

In 1970, Sônia married Italian-born Brazilian actor Arduíno Colassanti. Starting in 1967, Arduíno had appeared in over 30 films, but has nowhere near the star power of Sônia. Not much is known about their marriage except for that they divorced just a few years later in 1976. Arduíno died in 2014.

Then in 1980, Sônia married Spanish-born artist, photographer, and cinematographer António Guerreiro. In fact, it’s possible they met when António took her photo in 1978 for a nude art piece. Even still, they divorced in 1988, and Sônia has yet to get remarried. António died in 2019 in Rio de Janeiro.

Source: Getty Images Robert Redford (center) and Sonia Braga (right) in 1987

Although she never remarried, Sônia’s dating life has been full of familiar names. She was linked to actor Robert Redford in the 1980s, and she also famously had a relationship with jazz guitarist and musician Pat Metheny. It’s also believed that in 1990, Sônia dated actor Clint Eastwood for three months. And in recent years, she’s been staying busy with consistent acting work, so we doubt she even has time to date.

Sônia Braga’s on-screen ex-husband in ‘Shotgun Wedding’ is played by “Cheech” Marin.

Shotgun Wedding may be a pretty entertaining and hilarious comedy of errors with tons of guns and action scenes, love is still at its heart. Almost immediately, we meet Darcy’s divorced parents, Renata and Robert, played by Sônia and “Cheech.” Robert brings his young and annoying girlfriend, Harriet (D’Arcy Carden) to his daughter’s wedding. But it’s clear that Renata still harbors resentment.

Source: Prime Video

We learn later (minor spoiler!) that Renata made Robert his entire life, and that their divorce broke her. She was hoping to see him as little as possible at the wedding, but of course, the pirates’ hijinx forced them to spend much more time together. In all fairness, we can’t complain — watching Sônia and Cheech go head to head is exhilarating.