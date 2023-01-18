Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: Getty Images Tommy Chong Has Faced Various Health Issues With a Sense of Humor By Haylee Thorson Jan. 17 2023, Published 10:22 p.m. ET

Legendary comedian (and stoner) Tommy Chong is picking up where he left off in Netflix’s new sitcom spin-off, That ‘90s Show. Reprising his role as Leo from the longstanding comedy series, That ‘70s Show, the 84-year-old Canadian actor will once again grace our screens with his hilarious hippie humor alongside alumni Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Debra Jo Rupp, and more. However, given his past cancer diagnoses, you might wonder about his most recent health status. Here’s what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Tommy Chong was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer and colorectal cancer.

In 2008, the Cheech & Chong star was diagnosed with prostate cancer. However, he didn’t seek immediate treatment because it was “slow-acting.” He treated his condition more holistically. On the CelebStoner blog in 2012, Tommy revealed that a Canadian doctor prescribed him a unique concoction that helped him beat the disease.

Article continues below advertisement

“With the diet, the supplements, and the hash oil, plus a session with a world-renowned healer, Adam Dreamhealer, I'm cancer-free,” the Canadian actor wrote. “That's right, I kicked cancer's a--! So the magic plant does cure cancer with the right diet and supplements.”

Article continues below advertisement

However, in 2015, Tommy was diagnosed with cancer once again. After experiencing symptoms of colorectal cancer, a biopsy revealed that he had “a big tumor.” Like his prostate cancer treatment, the comic turned to marijuana for relief. "I'm using cannabis like crazy now, more so than ever before," Tommy told Us Weekly. However, that wasn’t enough. The actor underwent radiation — for both his tumor and prostate — for a month, along with surgery. For a year to follow, he was also on chemo pills.

Tommy Chong currently relies on a colostomy bag.

In an interview with UCLA Health in 2016, Tommy revealed what life was like with a colostomy bag following his colorectal cancer diagnosis. While many would consider an ostomy pouch a life-altering inconvenience, the comedian didn’t see it that way. He sees it as a “blessing.” “It’s actually a plus in my life,” the 84-year-old actor said. “I no longer spend agonizing minutes sitting on the toilet. I can walk into a restroom, and within seconds, change everything. It’s no problem physically.”

Article continues below advertisement

Not only that, Tommy incorporated the development into his stand-up routines. The That 70’s Show star said when he encounters a problem, he turns it into a bit. Laughter is the best medicine, anyway! “I’m a comedian and I’m not going to hide what’s going on with me,” Tommy said. “I’m going to turn it around. After all, comedy is the ultimate truth.”

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is Tommy Chong’s most recent health update?

“I’m now cancer-free,” Tommy said in his 2020 Movember story. He attributed his speedy recovery to the active lifestyle he maintained for seven decades. From bodybuilding to competing on Dancing With the Stars, physical fitness has always played a central role in the actor’s life.