Mary J. Blige's Sobriety Journey Is a Story of Perseverance

In the Billboard article, it was said that Mary "has spent most of her adult life" battling alcohol and cocaine use. But she chose not to go to rehab. Instead, she said she relied on her faith to keep her sober. This has helped her stay free from substances for years at a time.

"I would stop drinking and then I’d start again. This is the second time that I’ve stopped drinking," she said in the 2014 interview. She continued saying that being and staying sober is "peaks and valleys."