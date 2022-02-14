NFL Players Troll Eli Apple for Giving up Super Bowl–Winning Touchdown

Following the heartbreaking 2022 Super Bowl loss for the Cincinnati Bengals, cornerback Eli Apple is feeling the heat from NFL players and fans alike after giving up the game-winning touchdown.

In a tough battle for the championship, the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20, with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finding Cooper Kupp in the endzone with under two minutes to play. Cooper, the Super Bowl LVI MVP, scored against Eli Apple.