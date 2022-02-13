Everyone Thinks Joe Burrow Looks Like Macaulay Culkin, and the Memes Soon Followed

For anyone who followed college football and saw Joe Burrow play, they knew that the LSU quarterback was something special. That's why it didn't come as a surprise when he was drafted into the NFL with a ton of high hopes trailing behind him.

And while many folks are fans of Burrow's cool, calm, and collected demeanor, with some calling him Joe Brrr-ow because of his ice cold dedication to winning, there's another nickname he's been given: Macauley Culkin. And that's because of the resemblance people think he has to the Home Alone star, which has been pointed out in a ton of memes.