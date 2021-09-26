You Can Expect a Lot More ‘Raising Kanan,’ Plus Two Other ‘Power’ Spinoffs

The Starz drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the second spinoff of the hit crime drama Power, is airing its season finale tonight, Sunday, Sept. 26. But fans needn’t worry: Starz already renewedRaising Kanan for a second season.

In fact, the premium cabler ordered Season 2 back in July, even before Season 1 even began to depict the early life of its titular character, the character 50 Cent plays on Power.