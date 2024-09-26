Home > Entertainment > Music Lance Bass Says He "Never Liked" Diddy After Hearing Him Shade NSYNC to Justin Timberlake The disgraced Bad Boys CEO was the boy band's opening act in 2002. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 26 2024, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: Bravo/MEGA

Lance Bass is one celebrity who doesn’t mind saying “Bye Bye Bye” to Sean “Diddy” Combs as the music mogul faces life in prison following his September 2024 arrest.

The NSYNC singer sounded off on Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering arrest and shared that he hasn’t seen it for him. Here’s what to know about Lance Bass's past issues with Diddy.

What happened between Diddy and Lance Bass?

During Lance’s Sept. 25, 2024, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen reminded the boy band icon of when Diddy joined him and NSYNC as their opening act on their final tour in 2002, the “Celebrity Tour.”

In a clip from the episode shared on the show’s X (formerly Twitter) account, Andy asks Lance how he felt about the Bad Boys CEO’s arrest for sex trafficking, racketeering, prostitution, and multiple allegations and if he’s ever been to one of his parties.

Lance Bass overheard Sean “Diddy” Combs saying *this* to Justin Timberlake backstage after opening for NSYNC’s final tour #WWHL pic.twitter.com/5ysWTSp091 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) September 26, 2024

The singer says the allegations and charges are “kind of horrible” and tells Andy he “never had time to go to a Diddy party” due to his hectic schedule. He also says he had forgotten the disgraced producer had opened for the group until his Sept. 16, 2024, arrest. Lance then mentions that he stopped being Diddy’s fan after he overheard Diddy talking to Justin Timberlake during one of their shows, demanding he go solo.

“[I] never kind of liked him because the very last show in Orlando, I overheard him talking to Justin [Timberlake] being like, ‘You need to drop these … effers!” Lance recalls. “'You need to go solo!' And I was like, ‘I don’t like you anymore, Diddy.’" While Justin ultimately left NSYNC of his own accord after the tour ended, the remark left a bad taste in Lance’s mouth. “I’m like, at my own show?” he adds to a flabbergasted Andy and RHOSLC star Angie Katsanevas. “What the hell?'”