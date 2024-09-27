Home > Entertainment Is Diddy Cursed? The Meaning Behind His Back Tattoo May Have Led to His Arrest Diddy's 2017 tattoo is rumored to be the catalyst of his September 2024 arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 27 2024, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: MEGA/Instagram/@worldstar

Some following Sean "Diddy" Combs's September 2024 arrest believe he cursed himself with his attention-grabbing back tattoo of Haitian voodoo spirit Ezili Dantor.

Article continues below advertisement

The disgraced mogul's intricate tattoo, which he has often flaunted online, has a significant meaning he seemingly didn't know about when he got it in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

What does Diddy's back tattoo mean?

Diddy shared his back tattoo of Ezili Dantor for the first time in June 2017. Since he began receiving lawsuits for allegations of sexual abuse in November 2023 and was later charged with sex trafficking and racketeering in September 2024, many believe he unknowingly put a target on his back with his tattoo of Dantor. Dantor, also known as Erzulie Dantor and the Black Madonna of Częstochowa, is a prominent leader in Haitian voodoo and is associated with womanhood, protection, and motherhood.

She was known to be a "fierce protector" of women, children, the LGBTQ+ people, and any other neglected community. Anyone who crossed Ezili by violating her marginalized communities would be subjected to her rage and ability to "turn the world upside down" for the people she loves. Stories have circulated of the spirit causing natural disasters and afflicting "extremely painful" illnesses on her enemies. Ezili has also made some of them cough up blood in moments of rage.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy shared in 2017 that he got the tattoo for protection, captioning his Instagram debut of the piece with, "I got the front, And she got my BACK!!!" and tagged his tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado. However, fans have speculated he likely didn't know the dark meaning behind having the protective spirit on his back, given what he was allegedly doing behind closed doors. Ironically, one of his alleged survivors, Dawn Richard, posted a photo of her dressed as Ezili for Mardi Gras in 2022.