Jamie Foxx Has Never Been Married but Has Had a Handful of Romantic Relationships — Details One of Jamie's longer relationships was with actress Katie Holmes. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 13 2024, 4:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx’s relationship history, one thing is clear: He’s “not the marrying type,” as he revealed in his 2021 memoir Act Like You Got Some Sense. While Jamie has welcomed children and been in a long-term relationship, the idea of walking down the aisle and saying "I do" doesn’t seem to be on his agenda anytime soon — and that’s perfectly fine!

Article continues below advertisement

That said, Jamie is currently in a committed relationship that began around August 2023. In his latest Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was..., released on Dec. 12, 2024, he even joked about enjoying a hug with the iconic Halle Berry a little too much! So, who has Jamie dated, and what does his relationship history look like? Let us piece it together for you.

Jamie Foxx's relationship history begins with Connie Kline.

Source: Mega

Jamie began dating Connie Kline, a U.S. Air Force veteran, in 1993. The couple welcomed their daughter, Corinne, in February 1994. Although their romantic relationship didn’t work out, Jamie has always been a supportive father.

Article continues below advertisement

The In Living Color actor has been especially proud of Corinne as she’s embarked on her own life journey. When she announced her engagement to Joe Hooten, Jamie penned a sweet comment on Instagram, describing the couple as "a perfect example of what being in love is." He added that Corinne has "always had a special place in my heart ... you deserve love abundantly."

Jamie also shared his excitement about walking her down the aisle, calling Joe "a great soul" who’s perfect for his daughter. The two have since tied the knot.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Foxx started dating Leila Arcieri in 2004.

After his relationship with Connie, Jamie’s next public romance was with actress Leila Arcieri. The two brought their relationship into the spotlight by attending the 2004 Golden Globes together, but their romance was short-lived, as they called it quits in 2005.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2008, Jamie Foxx dated Kristin Grannis, and they welcomed a daughter.

Jamie’s next relationship was another notable one. After he began dating therapist Kristin Grannis in 2008, the couple welcomed his second daughter, Anelise, in October of that same year. Jamie and his ex appear to maintain a healthy relationship, as they were reportedly spotted together in Los Angeles in 2023.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes dated from 2013 to 2019.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been dating for 5 years and they look so happy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hcgaSrHcUr — Saab (@saabmagalona) April 29, 2018

Although Jamie and Katie Holmes chose to keep details of their romance private, it was clear sparks were flying between the two. While they were spotted traveling together multiple times, it wasn’t until the 2019 Met Gala that they officially made their debut as a couple. However, shortly after the event, they called it quits, a source told People. Perhaps staying away from public events worked better for their relationship?

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Foxx and Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Cozy Up on Trip to Mexico - People https://t.co/yZHmuDAuud — kay (@slim0304) November 4, 2024

Jamie Foxx is currently dating Alyce Huckstepp.